Jennifer Lawrence Goes from Business Casual to Black Tie Couture at the Venice Film Festival

It’s been a minute since Jennifer Lawrence graced us with her girl next door good looks and charms, her love of a well-planned prank or her seeming inability to walk anywhere in a ball gown without a slight stumble. But now, thanks to her new forthcoming film, the psychological horror film Mother! made by her boyfriend and director Daren Aronofsky, the Oscar-winner is back making the red carpet rounds kicking things off at the Venice Film Festival. And as the handful of gondola-adjacent photo calls from the first few days of this all-star affair have already proven, the actress still has black tie dressing down pat, giving it her signature nonchalant spin.

On Tuesday, Lawrence wore two different outfits that ran the gamut from casual business chic to full-on couture glamour. She kicked off the day in a relatively laid-back, yet still perfectly put-together, ensemble as she arrived at the Hotel Excelsior after enjoying a scenic boat ride with Aronofsky through the historic city’s canals. The movie star wore a semi-sheer, ribbed black tank top with a pair of cropped plaid fitted pants and a pair of black peep-toe pumps with gold piping. She gave the look an on-trend touch by adding a thick gold choker and a pair of circular black sunglasses.

RELATED PHOTOS: 7 Times Jennifer Lawrence Got Candid About Body Image

FROM PEN: Alexa Chung on the Prada Top That Is Too Fancy To Wear at Night

But for that night’s screening of the film Jennifer opted for way more glamour, swapping out the tank and pants for a formal dress moment. The actress wore a lilac, ankle-length dress with an empire waistline, plunging neckline, and black lace overlay with lace detailing around the bust, shoulders and hem. J.Law kept her accessories to a minimum, adding only a delicate, silver pendant necklace, another pair of understated black peep-toe pumps, a little bit of lip color and a perfectly tousled blowout.

What do you think of Lawrence’s style lately? Which of her looks is your favorite? Sound off below!