Jennifer Lawrence Slams Critics of Her Plunging Dress on a Cold Day: 'Get a Grip'

Jennifer Lawrence clapped back at critics who erupted into debate on Twitter after the Red Sparrow actress wore what many called a “revealing” Versace dress to a photo call in London.

The actress posed alongside Joel Edgerton, Jeremy Irons, Matthias Schoenaerts and director Francis Lawrence at the event, and while Lawrence bared plenty of skin in her gown, the men by her side all looked covered up and cozy wearing wool coats in the chilly London weather.

“It must be about 3 degrees in London ATM, cold enough that the bloke actors have to wear coats and scarves to their press call and yet poor Jennifer Lawrence is wearing a small amount of fabric some might call a dress,” one person tweeted.

But Lawrence quickly jumped on her Facebook page to defend her outfit choice.

“Wow. I don’t really know where to get started on this ‘Jennifer Lawrence wearing a revealing dress in the cold’ controversy. This is not only utterly ridiculous, I am extremely offended,” the star, 27, said.

“That Versace dress was fabulous, you think I’m going to cover that gorgeous dress up with a coat and a scarf? I was outside for 5 minutes. I would have stood in the snow for that dress because I love fashion and that was my choice,” Lawrence continued.

“This is sexist, this is ridiculous, this is not feminism. Over- reacting about everything someone says or does, creating controversy over silly innocuous things such as what I choose to wear or not wear, is not moving us forward. It’s creating silly distractions from real issues. Get a grip people. Everything you see me wear is my choice. And if I want to be cold THATS MY CHOICE TOO!”

Lawrence isn’t the only star who’s been attacked for wearing a dress some may think shows a little too much skin. Chrissy Teigen was recently snapped by paparazzi while trying on clothes, and some news outlets picked up the photos with headlines about the look.

“I was on snapchat and one of the stories was @chrissyteigen wearing a ‘revealing dress’ and someone really just needs to tell these people to get a hobby because this is some FaKE NeWsss,” one fan said on Twitter to defend the pregnant star, who’s expecting her second child with husband John Legend.

It only became a “revealing dress” when the photographer shot into a store into the changing area when I’m half dressed. I will find him today and we will have a chat. https://t.co/Gk3afCDQsa — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 21, 2018

Teigen agreed, and retweeted the fan’s message along with her own thoughts about the photograph.

“It only became a “revealing dress” when the photographer shot into a store into the changing area when I’m half dressed. I will find him today and we will have a chat,” she said.