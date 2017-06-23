People

Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the Coolest $25,000 Scarf Necklace - and You Can Get the Look for a Fraction of the Price

By

Posted on

Jennifer Lawrence’s street style is the epitome of effortless chic. She was spotted in New York City with her hair loosely pinned back and sporting black jeans, a coordinating bag and heels, and a plain white top. Pretty simple, right? But then, the actress, 26, topped off the look with a gorgeous gold Elsa Peretti Mesh Scarf Necklace, which amped up the look by a mile.

J.Law’s necklace is basically the perfect accessory. It’s funky but classic, flirty but elegant, and somehow both modest and a total showstopper. And especially during summer, when all we want to wear is tank tops and comfy, casual dresses, a statement necklace is a solid staple to add to your wardrobe. However, if this particular Tiffany’s necklace isn’t quite in your budget (it clocks in at $25,000), have no fear: You can get the same look for way less and still have your own effortless-chic game going strong. Check out the options below to find the perfect scarf-inspired necklace for you!

CHAN LUU CHIFFON NECKTIE

Courtesy Bloomingdale's

Buy It! $48; bloomingdales.com

FREE PEOPLE CHAIN WRAP SCARF NECKLACE

Courtesy Free People

Buy It! $88; freepeople.com

EDDIE BORGO BALL CHAIN SCARF NECKLACE

Courtesy Neiman Marcus

Buy It! $325; neimanmarcus.com

FREE PEOPLE CORA CHAIN WRAP SCARF NECKLACE

Courtesy Free People

Buy It! $28; freepeople.com

How will you style your scarf necklace? Comment below!