Jennifer Lawrence Goes Sheer, Silver and Sultry for London Premiere of Mother!

We had a feeling when we saw Jennifer Lawrence bringing it in a big way to the Venice Film Festival Tuesday that she was going to be taking her Mother! press tour style very seriously. In a matter of hours, she went from cropped plaid pants to a lingerie-inspired midi dress to Dior Haute Couture for the film’s world premiere. And as she proved just a day later, that was just the beginning.

The star of the critically-hailed (but oh-so-controversial) film arrived at the movie’s London premiere in a slinky, silver, sheer and very sexy Atelier Versace dress. The gown had a halter top with criss-cross netted back, chain mail and net details and an ombré effect, allowing her to turn heads from every angle.

Lawrence wore her hair in a loose, undone updo and added very little jewelry, adding to the whole “glamorous shipwreck” vibe of the ensemble, and accentuated the look with smoky eyes and a glossy pink lip.

She’s traveling with her longtime stylists Jill and Jordan, hairstylist Jenny Cho and makeup artist Fulvia Farolfi, all of whom seem to be working together to create a showstopping style tour of the globe. If she’s starting out this strong, there’s got to be some truly glam stuff in store.

What do you think of this look?