Jennifer Lawrence Fronts Dior's New Campaign, Elle Fanning Poses for Miu Miu and More Style News

For some, the arrival of winter means packing our bikinis and escaping to tropical locations to beat the cold. For others, it means looking ahead as a distraction from the bulky winter clothing now invading our closets. But no matter how you choose to cope with the sudden drop in temperatures, Jennifer Lawrence, Elle Fanning and Carrie Underwood have you covered thanks to their brand new spring and Cruise 2018 ad campaigns for Dior, Miu Miu, and CALIA by Carrie Underwood, respectively.

As a face of Dior, Jennifer Lawrence returns to star in the brand’s Cruise 2018 ad campaign where she gives off major Western vibes while modeling intricately embroidered dresses and cowboy-style hats. The 27-year-old actress poses casually against an earthy back-drop dressed in a glamorous boho ensemble that includes a flowing white-and-red kaftan and a sleek wide-brim hat with a red bandana peaking out slightly from underneath. Lawrence also models various “J’adior” flap bags throughout the campaign that are far from simple, including one covered in studs and complete with a multicolor strap.

“Dior has always embodied classic femininity and these bags bring a fresh approach to a classic silhouette,” Lawrence says of the bold bags in her interview with Dior on set of the shoot.

Meanwhile, Elle Fanning continues to show her dedication to Miu Miu by modeling for their Croisiere 2018 ad campaign. The actress, joined by model Joan Smalls, jetted to Paris to shoot the car-racing inspired campaign. The 19-year-old actress is dressed in shimmery high-fashion looks meant to imitate the glimmering shine of fancy race cars. Fanning sports a crystal-embellished T-shirt dress paired with a red-and-white shoulder bag, as well as an olive green minidress featuring clusters of bright red studs, and large statement earrings.

Model Joan Smalls also poses besides Fanning in a similar embellished burgundy top paired with a mini skirt skirt that wraps around her waist and features a large statement belt.

And Carrie Underwood, 34, is also promoting her own line of athletic wear, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, by starring in the campaign for summer-ready workout gear.

Underwood shows off her killer strength in the campaign as she does sit-ups hanging off a punching bag (impressive!), all while modeling a pair of navy-blue leggings with colorful accents and a mesh white tank top from her line.

Which campaign are you loving?