Jennifer Lawrence Wears Her Feminism Proudly in Latest Dior Ads

For the uninitiated, Maria Grazia Chiuri is a fashion industry badass. She’s the first-ever female artistic director of the house of Dior and, in just four collections, has already managed to champion women while keeping it fabulous.

On Thursday, Dior introduced former Hunger Games star and red carpet beauty Jennifer Lawrence as the face of the brand’s fall 2017 campaign. No news there, considering Lawrence has a years-long history with Dior, appearing in many, many major campaigns and also (who can forget this?) tripping on stage in a voluminous Dior gown before accepting her Best Actress award at the 2013 Oscars.

But this campaign stands out among the rest. For starters, Grazia Chiuri tapped French photographer Brigitte Lacombe to shoot the portfolio, a move that proves all things girl power are in at Dior. And though it’s not shocking that Lawrence glows for the camera, we haven’t seen her quite like this before.

Instead of the classically elegant ball gowns and suits we’ve seen her sport in previous campaigns, the 26-year-old star wears what we all love to wear: jeans and a tee. Yes, she sports a shirt and ballet flats bearing Grazia Chiuri’s new “J’Adior” logo for the line, but she also rocks the “We Should All Be Feminists” shirt (a collaboration with Saks that benefits Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation) – a message we can all get behind. Additionally, she also carries updated versions of the classic Lady Dior bag, along with the Dio(r)evolution, C’est Dior and the Dior Addict.

