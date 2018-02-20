Back to Black! Jennifer Lawrence Continues Her Style Streak in a Sultry, Leg-Baring Gown

For someone promoting a spy thriller, Jennifer Lawrence is doing anything but keeping a low (fashion) profile. After a weekend of enviable ensembles that crossed continents, the actress proved that her style tour isn’t ending anytime soon — in fact, she’s ramping up the glam factor.

The star headed to the Corinthia Hotel in London, England, for a Red Sparrow photocall on Tuesday, where she posed against the scenic backdrop featuring the London Eye. Lawrence picked a black gown that hugged every curve with a fitted bodice for the occasion. Velvet patches helped to further emphasize the plunging neckline and gold snap details adorned the straps. The nearly floor-length dress also featured a thigh-high slit.

Lawrence kept her accessories simple — just a few pieces of jewelry on her wrist and ears plus a pair of strappy black heels.

The movie star, 27, wore her blonde locks straight and down, tucked behind her ears. Her makeup artist took things up a notch with the perfect smokey eye.

And, as if she couldn’t get more chic, Lawrence arrived to the event sporting round sunglasses and a black jacket that covered up her entire frame.

The return to black, which she also donned in support of the Time’s Up initiative at the BAFTA Awards on Sunday evening, comes after she wore a dreamy Dior Haute Couture gown with a full, pleated skirt hand painted with multiple metallic shades to the London premiere of Red Sparrow on Monday night.