WATCH: How to Recreate Jennifer Lawrence’s Chic (and Easy!) Braided Chignon Updo

Awards season — a.k.a. gorgeous hair season — is near, and we can’t wait to see all the amazing updos and chic chignons that will grace Hollywood’s biggest red carpets (not to mention our Instagram feeds). The only problem is that those to-die-for looks are usually too intricate to recreate at home. But with the help of Jennifer Lawrence‘s go-to pro, Suave hairstylist Jenny Cho, we’ve learned how to score one of the most gorgeous looks the star has worn lately — and all it takes is a few minutes and knack for braiding.

See for yourself in the How It’s Done video above.

To create the look, Cho first preps dry, straight hair with a dollop of styling cream before clipping the hair back behind the ears. Then, she separates it into three sections, and weaves the pieces into a standard three-strand braid, securing the ends with a clear elastic. In order to make the braid — and chignon — appear bigger, Cho pulls at the sides of the braid, which adds a bit of width.

Then, to create the chignon, Cho simply folds the braid in half, wrapping the ends of the hair around the base of the braid at the nape of the neck, locking it in place with a few bobby pins. She then removes the clips, tugs at the hair at the crown of the head to add texture and volume and finishes with a light hold hairspray.

Watch the video above for the full how-to! Will you try this chignon? Sound off below.