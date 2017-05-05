Jennifer Lawrence has perfected the lob hairstyle, especially with textured layers. But these days, the Oscar-winning actress is sporting a new look, though it’s just for a new movie role.

Lawrence, 26, was seen with blunt bangs and low ponytail while on set Wednesday filming scenes at Heathrow Airport in London.

Her hair may be a wig for the Russian spy film The Red Sparrow, in which she plays sexy Russian spy Dominika Egorova, who falls for a CIA officer and considers becoming a double agent.

The last time Lawrence was rocking bangs in real-life was during her Hunger Games days circa 2012, when her Katniss braid was all the rage.

Lawrence has slowly been growing out her pixie from 2013, occasionally adding extensions to her bob for added length. It’s been a while since we’ve seen her with voluminous waves, but perhaps we’ll be seeing more hair looks in her new movie?