Jennifer Garner Spends 46th Birthday Wrapped Up in a Massive, Multicolor Scarf

On her 46th birthday, Jennifer Garner kept things casual.

Dressed in a sweatshirt and leggings, the actress and mom to Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6, spent her special day out and about in Los Angeles with a friend. She accessorized her low-key B-Day attire with sunglasses, sneakers, and a larger-than-life knit scarf. (The birthday girl’s striped accessory was so big, it could have easily been mistaken for a blanket!)

BG004/Bauer Griffin LLC

Ahead of her actual birthday, Garner took time over the weekend to enjoy a low-key family celebration with her children following church with them and her ex Ben Affleck.

Garner, who recently joined Instagram, wasn’t afraid to poke fun at her special day, posting a laugh-out-loud meme-worthy photo of herself in the middle of doing her hair and makeup on the platform.

On the goofy image, which displays her hair still in rollers and her left eye is half-closed, she added the quote “You is kind. You is smart. You is important” from the 2011 film The Help.

Instagram posts aside, Garner’s been busy at work on multiple projects. The actress will appear in the revenge thriller Peppermint (in which she plays a woman who wakes from a coma and avenges the murders of her husband and daughter) hitting theaters September 7th, and is also returning to the small screen in a new HBO comedy series called Camping from Girls.