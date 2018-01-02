Jennifer Garner/Instagram

Prepare to do a double take! Jennifer Garner looked almost unrecognizable in her latest Instagram throwback photo, which showed the star rocking a short, coiffed hairstyle and grown-out fake facial hair for a film she says never happened.

“New Year, New Me. #makeupbyrickbakerin2011 #themovieneverhappened😢 #turnsoutiwaspreggers🤷🏻‍♀️ #babiesarebetterthanmovies🤗 #happynewyear❤️,” Garner joked in the caption.

Multiple fans commented on the star’s Instagram post, noting that she had an incredibly similar resemblance to singer Clay Aiken or actor Eddie Redmayne. Others thought she could be James and Dave Franco’s long lost brother. “I thought you took a picture of Eddie Redmayne. You look so good!!” one Instagram user said below her photo. “Amazing! A cross between @EdidieRedmayne and @officialjamesfranco,” another fan commented.

Special makeup effects creator Rick Baker completed the transformation on the star when she started shooting an unnamed film in 2011. The movie stopped filming — and was never released — once Garner became pregnant with her third child Samuel Garner Affleck that year.

Most recently, Garner spent the holidays with her three children, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5, in Montana with ex Ben Affleck, who’s been continuing treatment for alcohol addiction in L.A.

“They had a great Christmas together in Montana. It’s a lot of snow and everyone had fun,” a source told PEOPLE. “Jen loves Montana. It’s very quiet and she enjoys the privacy.”