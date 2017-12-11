The CW

It’s been 10 years since Gossip Girl hit the CW and won over viewers with the fantastical melodramas of the New York City elite, but Blair Waldorf’s signature stylish headbands will live on forever. Over the series six seasons, New York accessory designer Jennifer Behr became Gossip Girl’s designer of choice for all of the over-the-top hair accessories sported by Queen B (who was expertly portrayed by actress Leighton Meester)

Now, in honor of Gossip Girl‘s 10th anniversary (and just in time for the holiday season), the accessories designer announced she’s bringing back one of Waldorf’s most iconic crystal headbands for a limited time.

“As seen on the inimitable Blair Waldorf on Gossip Girl, we’ve reissued this all-time-favorite that everyone has been asking for! Get it while you can,” the brand said of the beautiful headpiece worn by the show’s character in Season Two’s “The Ex-Files” episode.

SPOTTED: your all-time favorite headband Blair wore on Gossip Girl is BACK on our site for a limited time, to celebrate 10 years since her TV debut. Get yours before S steals your thunder and does it first… 🤣 Link in bio xoxo JB A post shared by JENNIFER BEHR (@jenniferbehr) on Dec 9, 2017 at 7:18am PST

Handmade using Swarovski crystals, the glamorous headband features an intricate scallop pattern and is finished in the back with elastic for a perfectly comfortable fit and is available online for a limited time for $325.

Buy It! Jennifer Behr The Double Crystal Scallop Headwrap, $325; jenniferbehr.com

This isn’t the first time Gossip Girl lovers have had the chance to get their hands on the accessories worn by Blair on the show. In 2012, when the series was in its final season, Behr commemorated the end of an era by releasing a gift set featuring the most memorable pieces Blair wore on the show.

Are you going to try to get your hands on this headband while supplies last? Tell us in the comments below.