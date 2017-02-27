There was bound to be a fashion faceoff or two pop up on Oscars night. Between the awards ceremony and the after parties, there are barely enough dresses to go around, which means an outfit repeat is pretty much inevitable. But one star who we rarely see in a style showdown just happened to wear a dress that’s been worn before. That star is Jennifer Aniston and she took on the queen of skin-baring herself — the one-and-only Jennifer Lopez — in the most epic gown battle we’ve seen in a long time. (And we’re all breathing into paper bags.)

Aniston’s glittering, high-slit Versace gown is actually the same plunging style Lopez wore last August while performing on stage with Marc Anthony at Radio City Music Hall in N.Y.C. Aniston piled on the bling with her look ($10.7 million in Lorraine Schwartz diamonds including 100-carat earrings!), while Lopez added nude fishnets and simple drop earrings to her Versace moment.

The only difference we can spot between the two gowns is the tiny sheer panel that’s been added to Aniston’s Versace version to make the neckline a bit more modest.

