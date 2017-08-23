Jennifer Aniston Says the Tiny Sunglasses She Wore on Friends Are 'Ridiculous'

Jennifer Aniston may believe that a show like Friends couldn’t work today (“you would have a coffee shop full of people that were just staring into iPhones”), but in reality the show’s style has never been more popular. Stars are recreating famous outfits worn on the show and bringing back some of the most polarizing ’90s trends that were popularized by Rachel Green and Monica Geller. But Aniston warns, they might live to regret resurrecting a few of them!

In a new interview, the actress says she’d never bring back the tiny sunglasses trend. “I just think they’re ridiculous,” she tells Glamour. “I’m not a fan of those little tiny spectacles; I’m a fan of classic sunglasses. That was very ’90s, wasn’t it? When you would see those little tiny frames, those were brought back from the John Lennon days. They’re always sort of regurgitating trends.”

Funny enough, the two stars leading the charge on small sunnies are two of the most influential models out there, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid. Their signature street-style shade usually has a small frame.

Another trend Aniston is leaving in the ’90s? Dark lipstick. “How about MAC’s Paramount lipstick? It was a browny brick,” she says. “I remember that was my go-to color when I was doing Friends.”

And while she may not be a huge fan of her most memorable looks on the show (she hated the “Rachel” haircut back in the day too), it’s clear she was an original fashion influencer without even realizing it.

