Jennifer Aniston doesn’t seem to mind that her husband “manscapes.”

The 48-year-old actress told Refinery29 that husband Justin Theroux, 45, “steals” her shampoo, and uses the same facial products that she does.

“He steals my shampoo, my hair paste,” Aniston told Refinery29. “Whatever product I put on my face, he just does the same for him. You know, he likes to dabble. He kind of manscapes [laughs], which I actually enjoy. I enjoy a nicely manscape-d partner.”

But the celebrity couple has more in common than just facial creams — the pair, who wed in 2015, have been known to coordinate their outfits.

The two lovebirds also just celebrated their second year wedding anniversary and “still very much act like newlyweds,” a source close to Aniston told PEOPLE.

To celebrate the special day, The Leftovers star shared an adorable picture on Instagram of Aniston planting a kiss on Theroux’s cheek.

In addition to anniversaries and adorable pics, Aniston has been making news of her own.

The Friends star and Reese Witherspoon may be starring in an untitled series about morning shows in the New York media scene, a source recently told PEOPLE.

“She has talked about returning to TV for a while,” the source told PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “She was just waiting for a great project.”

The sourced added that Witherspoon approached Aniston about the project. “Reese has had such a positive experience filming Big Little Lies and Jen is very excited about working with her.”

Aniston’s husband, Theroux, has enjoyed small-screen success of his own with The Leftovers, the supernatural HBO drama that just wrapped its three-season run.