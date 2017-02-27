These days, seeing Jennifer Aniston on an awards show red carpet feels akin to spotting the rarest of birds flit by while out on a jungle safari. But although the Friends star very rarely makes an official public appearance at awards shows, she does seem to make an exception for the Oscars, which she attends roughly every two years wearing one stunning, yet simple, custom gown after the next. And this year was no exception, as she arrived at the ceremony wearing a glittering low-cut black gown with a mega high-slit.

While she may have developed a bit of a red carpet reputation for herself by regularly showing up at events wearing a variation on the classic little black dress, at the Academy Awards, she tends to break out of that mold, going with something in a vibrant hue or with a touch of sparkle. This year, she attended the season’s biggest award ceremony in her signature black gown style with added interest thanks to the all-over sequins, a low neckline and a daringly high slit. As for her famous hair, she skipped the Hollywood waves in favor of sleek center-parted strands.

The star attended the event alongside her husband Justin Theroux, and she took the stage to remember those lost this year as she introduced Sara Bareilles for the “in memoriam” tribute.

She even passed out sunglasses to fans when a tour bus unexpectedly stopped by the Dolby Theatre.

Although Aniston has said in the past about her engagement ring that she’s, “not a diamond girl,” adding, “I’m more [into] Indian jewelry and stuff,” this year, it seems she may have changed her tune. The actress is reportedly wearing custom Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, including a 100 carat diamond emerald cut earrings worth $9,500,000 dollars and a 20-carat Golconda diamond ring worth $1,200,000 (and we can’t wait to get a closer look).

Previously, Aniston attended the Oscars in 2015 to present one of the awards, wearing a fully beaded, nude, strapless Versace gown, featuring a subtle swirling pattern and semi-sheer skirt. Likewise, in 2013 she went for something equally show-stopping and Old Hollywood in a glamorous, vibrant red, strapless ball gown by Valentino.

