Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Bring their Laid-back California Style to the Streets of Paris

In many ways, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are the quintessentially cool Californian couple. She has her effortlessly tousled and endlessly aped locks, perennially perfect golden tan, and deep and abiding passion for paddle boarding; he channels all of the bad boy charm and understated acting chops of James Dean with a collection of motorcycle jackets to prove it. And this week the pair are proving that California is more than just a state, it’s a state of mind, taking their particular bohemian joie de vivre to the chic streets of Paris.

The couple have been on a stylish tour of the City of Light all week, making one high fashion pitstop after the next, including an appearance at the exclusive Louis Vuitton dinner in honor of the brand’s latest handbag collaboration with artist Jeff Koons. But on Wednesday night they changed up the pace a bit, forsaking glamorous gatherings in favor of a quiet date night in the neighborhood of the Louvre, dining at wine bar Verjus.

For their evening out, Jennifer and Justin took a break from the matchy-matchy style streak they’ve been having. The actress gave a slight twist on her typical collection of all-black dresses, mixing it up with a low-key maxi dress featuring a smattering of pink flowers all over, a knotted halter neckline, a low back, and a classy touch of exposed sideboob. Her husband, on the other hand, stayed true to his foolproof “winter from the waist down” fashion formula in a leather jacket, black t-shirt, and faded black jeans.

One other way Theroux switched things up? Rather than post a schmoopy Instagram with his girl as he had done several days prior, he posted a shot of the “Eifellas” (himself and The Leftovers creator Damon Lindelof) in front of the famed Paris landmark. But of course in Paris, there’s plenty of love to go around.

Eifellas in Paris 🇫🇷 A post shared by @justintheroux on Apr 12, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

