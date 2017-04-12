Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Coordinate in Leather for Louis Vuitton Event in Paris

His and her leather looks!

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston coordinated in head-to-toe black ensembles at the launch dinner of Louis Vuitton’s Masters collaboration with artist Jeff Koons inside Paris’ Louvre museum on Tuesday evening.

The Leftovers actor grabbed everyone’s attention with his skinny leather pants while the Friends alum wore a tailored suit and boned black bustier from LV creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere’s Spring 2017 collection.

Black and leather may be Aniston’s go-to as of late as she recently selected a leather one-shoulder mini dress from Brandon Maxwell’s Fall/Winter 2017 collection for the season 3 premiere party for her husband’s HBO show earlier this month.

The couple enjoyed their night inside the world’s largest museum as seen in Theroux’s mirror selfie, which he posted on Instagram. He also posted an evening shot of the Place Vendôme square.

In Louvre. 👨🏼‍🎨🍷🥐🇫🇷 #LouvreVuitton #paris #jeffkoons A post shared by @justintheroux on Apr 11, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

Place Vendome. Full-(ish) moon. S'late here. A post shared by @justintheroux on Apr 11, 2017 at 5:02pm PDT

Also in attendance at the Vuitton dinner were actresses Cate Blanchett, Chloe Sevigny, Jennifer Connelly and Michelle Williams (in Louis Vuitton Fall 2017 RTW) as well as Miranda Kerr.

The French house debuted a line of hand bags, scarves and keychains designed by Koons that will make it possible for fashion fans to literally carry some of the art world’s most recognizable works. Inspired by Koons’ Gazing Ball paintings, the leather bags feature works by Da Vinci, Titian, Rubens, Van Gogh and Fragonard.

Cate Blanchett photographed by @PatrickDemarchelier at the Louvre in Paris. Go behind the scenes of the celebrations for Masters, a new collaboration between #LouisVuitton and Jeff Koons, right now with Instagram Stories. #LVxKoons A post shared by Louis Vuitton Official (@louisvuitton) on Apr 11, 2017 at 4:30pm PDT

Michelle Williams poses for @PatrickDemarchelier tonight at the Louvre, in celebration of Masters, the new collaboration between #LouisVuitton and Jeff Koons. Go behind the scenes now with Instagram Stories. #LVxKoons A post shared by Louis Vuitton Official (@louisvuitton) on Apr 11, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

What an honor to celebrate Jeff Koons and his incredible collaboration with @louisvuitton ❤🙏🏻😊 #lvxkoons A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Apr 11, 2017 at 5:38pm PDT

#LVxKoons Art, life, humanity and beauty: Jeff Koons on his collaboration with #LouisVuitton. Learn more at louisvuitton.com A post shared by Louis Vuitton Official (@louisvuitton) on Apr 11, 2017 at 6:06am PDT

The Masters collection will be available on April 28.