Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Coordinate in Leather for Louis Vuitton Event in Paris

His and her leather looks!
Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston coordinated in head-to-toe black ensembles at the launch dinner of Louis Vuitton’s Masters collaboration with artist Jeff Koons inside Paris’ Louvre museum on Tuesday evening.
The Leftovers actor grabbed everyone’s attention with his skinny leather pants while the Friends alum wore a tailored suit and boned black bustier from LV creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere’s Spring 2017 collection.
Black and leather may be Aniston’s go-to as of late as she recently selected a leather one-shoulder mini dress from Brandon Maxwell’s Fall/Winter 2017 collection for the season 3 premiere party for her husband’s HBO show earlier this month.
The couple enjoyed their night inside the world’s largest museum as seen in Theroux’s mirror selfie, which he posted on Instagram. He also posted an evening shot of the Place Vendôme square.
Also in attendance at the Vuitton dinner were actresses Cate Blanchett, Chloe Sevigny, Jennifer Connelly and Michelle Williams (in Louis Vuitton Fall 2017 RTW) as well as Miranda Kerr.
The French house debuted a line of hand bags, scarves and keychains designed by Koons that will make it possible for fashion fans to literally carry some of the art world’s most recognizable works. Inspired by Koons’ Gazing Ball paintings, the leather bags feature works by Da Vinci, Titian, Rubens, Van Gogh and Fragonard.
The Masters collection will be available on April 28.