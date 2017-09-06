Jennifer Aniston Says Her and Justin Theroux's Couple Style 'Comes from the Inside'

In Hollywood, if there’s one thing more powerful that a single A-lister who seems incapable of taking a sartorial misstep on the red carpet, it’s two super chic superstars. But being one of the best dressed couples to grace any event is no easy feat, it comes with a whole lot of steep couture competition. While thus far in 2017 all eyes have been glued on the buzziest new pair in the biz, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriquez, who somehow manage to make even a sweaty gym sesh into an editorial-caliber affair, props should also be given to stylish duos like Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, and the forever Cannes carat queen Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, all of whom landed the title of “Most Glamorous Couples of the Year” in People’s special Style Issue. But there’s one more high-powered couple who, despite their SoCal-cool fashion sense, are well deserving of this particular title, and that’s Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux.

While the pair can be very particular about what award ceremonies they wind up attending, making increasingly rare appearance on the step and repeat, they can regularly be spotted out and about in laid-back ensembles that are practically the mirror image of one another. Both have been known to favor vintage, light-wash jeans, a basic white tee and an always cool black leather motorcycle jacket for just a dash of that Rebel Without a Cause je ne sais quoi. And of course, as an Aveeno spokesperson, all of Jen’s looks are accompanied by a “Positively Radiant” complexion.

But while to outsiders it may appear as though Jen and Justin are intentionally going full matchy-matchy with their daily all-black, leather-centric ensembles, Aniston swears the striking resemblance is not on purpose. When asked about their joint aesthetic, she says, “I don’t think we have a collective style, I think he has a very specific style [laughs]. I think it’s just… luck?”

But on second thought, she adds, “There’s definitely, we, I think it’s from the inside. It all comes from the inside.” And while this endlessly blessed actress has no short supply of things to be thankful for, it’s the simple things that make her the most grateful, saying, “Oh God just my health, my family, my health.” And a life partner she’s always effortlessly twinning with, of course.

Reporting by Julie Jordan