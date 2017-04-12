Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Continue Their Coordinating Couples’ Style Streak in Paris

The couple that slays together, stays together!

Just when we were beginning to recover from Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston‘s matching leather ensembles, the lovebirds served up another major style sighting while out in the City of Light.

The pair visited the Chanel store in Paris on Wednesday, with Aniston, 48, in a long, tan coat, black pants and sneakers. And, true to his love of coordinating with his wife and their mutual love of neutrals, 45-year-old Theroux sported a tan jacket with black jeans.

In Louvre. 👨🏼‍🎨🍷🥐🇫🇷 #LouvreVuitton #paris #jeffkoons A post shared by @justintheroux on Apr 11, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

One day earlier, Aniston and Theroux coordinated in head-to-toe black ensembles at the launch dinner of Louis Vuitton’s Masters collaboration with artist Jeff Koons inside Paris’ Louvre museum.

Theroux rocked a pair of skinny leather pants (shades of Ross Gellar, perhaps?) while the Friends alumna wore a tailored suit and boned black bustier from LV creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere’s Spring 2017 collection.

Theroux documented his trip to world’s largest museum in an Instagram photo depicting himself with the actress and the aww-inducing caption “In Louvre.” He also posted an evening shot of the Place Vendôme square, proving that even the coolest, most “winter from the waist down” dude is impervious to Paris’ Instagrammable charms.

Place Vendome. Full-(ish) moon. S'late here. A post shared by @justintheroux on Apr 11, 2017 at 5:02pm PDT

