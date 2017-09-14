Jennifer Aniston Talks Her Wedding Dress, Love of Tanning and Her 'Greek Fuzz Fur Ball' Hair with Amy Sedaris

Jennifer Aniston has graced just about every magazine cover during her tenure in Hollywood, but for the new October issue of Harper’s Bazaar she did something totally different. She was interviewed by comedian Amy Sedaris (who also happens to be best friends with Aniston’s husband Justin Theroux) which resulted in a refreshingly candid conversation. During their hilarious talk, Aniston gave so many open and honest tidbits that we had to compile them below.

There was something that worried Aniston during Theroux’s proposal.

Sedaris asked Aniston if she regularly paints her nails, and the actress admitted that she doesn’t have the patience to let her nails dry, which was a worrying concept once she got engaged. “When Justin proposed he put that freaking ring on my finger, and I was like, ‘Holy crap, now I’m gonna have to get manicures,'” she tells the magazine.

She can’t maintain salon-level blowouts at home.

Having a celebrity hairstylist on speed dial makes it next to impossible to do your hair yourself. “It’s the curse of [hairstylist] Chris McMillan. Everybody leaves going, ‘This is the best haircut ever.’ Then you wash it and go, ‘Oh, God, what is this?’ I need him in order for my hair not to turn into a Greek fuzz fur ball.”

She swears by vitamins.

She admits to being obsessed with taking a lot of vitamins, but says her routine changes constantly. “Someone will say, ‘Oh, my God, you don’t take activated charcoal?’ Then you go down a Googling hole to understand the benefits of that, or turmeric or dandelion for water retention. Now I’m doing apple cider vinegar in the morning.”

And because she’s so invested in keeping up her health she says her dream is to open a wellness center. “I have a fantasy where you have this beautiful space with facialists, rotating workouts, meditation classes and a café with recipes that are healthier versions of delicious foods so you’re not deprived,” Aniston explains. “I’m working on it in my brain.”

Everyone at Aniston’s wedding looked like “woodland creatures.”

“Everyone was dressed like a bunch of woodland creatures, and your dress looked so beautiful and breezy,” Sedaris says of Aniston’s 2015 Bel Air, California, wedding to Theroux. “Justin asked me to be his best man two days before, and I was really scared. Jimmy Kimmel [who officiated at the nuptials] said, ‘Amy, you have one job: Just hand me the rings separately.’ Of course, I handed both to him.”

Aniston loves tanning and hates sunscreen.

“Being Greek, we love our tanning, but I’ve been on hiatus,” Aniston says. “And I miss it. It brought me a lot of happiness being able to lay out there and get that vitamin D, but I’ve become very comfortable with a good spray tan.”

One of the reasons she may have transitioned to spray tanning is because of her serious dislike of sunscreen. “I hate it. I’ve been experimenting with ones that don’t make you look like you have Kabuki makeup on or like a corpse. I understand we’re saving our skin, but they gotta figure that stuff out. Who wants to be in the sun and not look cute?”

To read more from their candid conversation, pick up a copy of the magazine when it hits newsstands on September 26.