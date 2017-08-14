Why Jennifer Aniston Writes Down a ‘Gratitude List’ Every Morning

Jennifer Aniston knows what’s important.

With one of the most enviable bodies in Hollywood, the actress has always embraced eating well and exercising, but she’s the first to admit that taking care of yourself isn’t always a priority.

“I’ve made myself good at it, you have to really make yourself do it,” the World’s Most Beautiful Woman of 2016 tells PEOPLE. “That’s the last thing that people do is take care of themselves. It sort of sets the tone for your inner well-being and how you’re going to be able to take on the day. It’s important to get it in.”

“Me-time” for the the Aveeno spokesperson entails “my morning ritual of waking up, meditation, working out, walking the dogs,” Aniston says. “Then on Sundays, I usually do carve out a little afternoon mini spa day for me where I give myself a good scrub and a nice mask. Sunday is usually my day to kind of indulge by putting on some nice music and giving myself some love.”

Among her favorite products at the moment are Aveeno’s Daily Moisturizing Lotion and the brand’s new Positively Radiant Overnight Hydrating Facial. “It’s just delicious,” she adds. “It leaves your skin glowing and so supple.”

When it comes to beauty, Aniston, 48, has always preferred a more natural approach, but there’s another product that has her intrigued. “My girlfriends are trying to get me to get my blood drawn to make this cream but I’m a little hesitant to do that,” she says, laughing. Developed by Dr. Barbara Sturm in Germany, the customized MC1 Blood Cream is the next evolution of her Vampire facial. “I’m doing research on it, I’m kind of interested,” the actress adds. “I’m reading about it.”

Current guilty pleasures for Aniston include making pasta with her husband Justin Theroux (“we just give ourselves a day to have a little indulgence, friends come over, we cook fun meals together”) and watching the new Netflix show, Ozark, starring their close friend, Jason Bateman. “It’s just phenomenal,” she adds. “He’s so good.”

As for her workout, Aniston has started attending The Class by Taryn Toomey. “It’s like meditation, physical activity, just shake it all off, like therapy, tick all the boxes,” she says. And if she doesn’t have time for a class, the actress hits the treadmill at home. “I do 45 minutes intervals of just jogging for two minutes, walking for two minutes, jogging for two minutes,” she adds. “Put it up to an incline and you just get 45 minutes of just real cardio.”

So what is Aniston most grateful for these days? “Oh God, just my health, my family, I’m just grateful,” she says. “I try to write down a gratitude list every morning as well, it always gives you a thankful shift. I’m just grateful for all of it.”