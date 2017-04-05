Jennifer Aniston and Husband Justin Theroux Make It a Date Night at The Leftovers Premiere

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux hit the town for Tuesday’s premiere of HBO’s The Leftovers and if they weren’t #relationshipgoals already, the couple color-coordinated to a tee.

The actress, 48, wore a leather one-shoulder mini dress from Brandon Maxwell’s Fall/Winter 2017 collection. The curve-hugging LBD featured a long-sleeve detail and, as Aniston demonstrated, pockets! The style star accessorized her ensemble with gold hoop earrings and strappy black heels for a simply chic look.

Meanwhile, Theroux looked dashing in a black suit with matching skinny tie.

Also in attendance at the event were Theroux’s Leftovers costars Amy Brenneman, Carrie Coon, Margaret Qualley (in Chanel), Chris Zylka and his girlfriend Paris Hilton, who wore Self-Portrait.

The eight-episode, third-and-final season — which transitions the bulk of the drama’s action from Texas to Australia — premieres April 16 on HBO.