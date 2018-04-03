Jenna Fischer Wears a Bath Towel on Jimmy Kimmel Live After Dress Zipper Breaks

Wardrobe malfunctions happen everyone — even celebrities. Stars know what it’s like to fall victim to a less-than-strong seam or gust of wind. And usually, they have a quick-thinking stylist on-hand (or just pick up the needle and thread themselves if you’re Margot Robbie!) for damage control. But for Jenna Fischer, time ran out before she could fix the zipper of her dress and she was forced to sit through her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live wearing nothing but a bath towel.

The Office star walked out for her interview with Kimmel wearing a terrycloth white towel covering her bodice, with a pair of blue jeans, heels and diamond earrings.

“So this was my outfit tonight,” Fischer said gesturing to the maroon dress she brought on-stage with her. “And I waited too long to get dressed and then my zipper broke and I panicked.”

So like any quick-thinking star would do, she reached for the nearest towel and made it work. “I’m a Missouri girl and the show must go on,” she said.

Ditching her dress for a towel meant that Fischer has never been more comfortable and uncomfortable on air. “I’m mentally a little freaking out that I’m on a talk show in a towel but I’m psychically very comfortable.”

Kimmel naturally had to make a few funny comments about the situation. “I feel like I ran into you at the spa, like we’re at a destination wedding together and you went to get a massage and I’m waiting to get a massage and you came out and I’m like, ‘Oh hey how’s it going?’ and it’s a little bit weird,” he joked.

Like the acting pro she is, Fischer continued the interview, talked about her new show Splitting Up Together and chatted about running into the Kardashians in Japan.