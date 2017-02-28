Jenna Dewan Tatum Credits Her Bikini Body to Dancing, Pilates and Muscle Memory

Jenna Dewan Tatum‘s vacation style will give you the immediate urge to go book a Spring Break getaway. The star is currently on a tropical trip and sharing all the FOMO-inducing photos on her social media channels.

In the latest Instagram shot, she dances on a boat in a sexy purple-and-white bikini top and flowy white pants. And if you can’t stop focusing on her abs, she recently told us her secrets.

“Pilates is best for the abs because it really focuses on your core, and you learn how to strengthen yourself,” she told PeopleStyle. “It’s my least favorite ab workout because it’s hard and not fun to do, but it’s the one that works the best.”

Dewan Tatum, who is the latest brand ambassador for Danskin, also maintains that being a dancer has helped her build a strong fitness foundation.

“My trainer Jennifer Johnson is a dancer and she does a more dance-based workout that kind of keeps all my muscles in place,” she said. “I do some spin classes. Sometimes I go on a hike. I’m really a ‘get it in when I can get it in’ kind of a workout girl, and I am blessed because I did dance for so many years so there is a lot of muscle memory — but I have to workout like everyone else!”

Earlier this month, Jenna and her husband Channing Tatum were snapped splashing around along the shoreline while in Hawaii, and her sexy red bikini caught the Internet’s attention. But she maintains she had no idea the paparazzi were there — and blames Channing for chasing her.

“People were asking me, ‘Were you trying to recreate The Notebook?’ and the answer is, ‘Absolutely not!,'” she shared. “Every time we go to the ocean we have the same fight on the beach. The water is too cold for me. I am afraid of sharks. And he always tries to throw me in the water. It’s ongoing.”

