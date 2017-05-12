Jenna Dewan Tatum Shares Her Ideal Mother’s Day, What Clothes She's Saving for Her Daughter and More

If you’re still trying to track down the perfect Mother’s Day gift for your mom (you have until Sunday!), Jenna Dewan Tatum has a great suggestion: a gift certificate to a spa day.

When PeopleStyle caught up with the star on the set of her fall campaign shoot for Danskin, she said she already told her husband Channing Tatum what’s topping her Mother’s Day wish list. “I want to be sent to the spa for like 10 hours and get everything massaged, steamed, scrubbed and come back a new person.”

Dewan Tatum is gearing up for a big red carpet promo tour to promote her new show World of Dance, but while she loves dressing up on the red carpet, she’s all about comfort in her down time. She maintains that her style has “totally” evolved since becoming a mom to daughter, Everly, 4.

“Truly the second I became a mom I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? I’m not wearing heels during the day! I am carrying my baby, I am carrying a diaper bag, I am carrying 14 milk bottles. This is not gonna happen,'” she shared. “So I really became much more [focused on] what is comfortable.” Dewan Tatum added that she also has a section of her closet dedicated to her most sentimental outfits, which she hopes Everly will wear one day. “Obviously my wedding dress. I have the Oscars dress that I wore when I was pregnant. I have my tour jacket from when I was on tour with Janet Jackson that I kept,” she said when asked what pieces she’s keeping for her daughter. “I have a couple of articles of clothing I wore on different TV shows like Supergirl. She might not want them but she can have them.”

RELATED PHOTOS: Jenna Dewan Tatum Still Has Her Step Up Boots and 8 More Things to Know

The theme of Danskin’s fall 2017 collection is “Fit For Everything” which Dewan Tatum says speaks to her lifestyle as a dancer. “I grew up dancing around my house. In the kitchen, on my deck, in my bedroom like constantly dancing everywhere I went.”

Her favorite pieces by the brand are the leggings since she’s able to wear them every day. “They fit the body so nice, they really hug the curves and really suck in where you need to be sucked in. I wear them out, I wear them day-to-night and it kind of fits my new more active lifestyle as a mom.”

What are your favorite athleisure pieces?