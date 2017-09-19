Jenna Dewan Tatum Shoots Down Pregnancy Rumors: It’s Just a ‘Food Baby’

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum are happy as a family of three — for now.

Fans speculated the Step Up alumna was pregnant Monday when the star stepped out in a flowy dress the same day she Instagrammed about her favorite place to hike while she was pregnant with daughter Everly, now 4. But Dewan Tatum says any imagined bump is all burrito. “Thank you so much for all of your care and well wishes for my food baby and for the fact that I really needed to pee,” she jokes to PEOPLE.

I would come hike here every day while pregnant with Everly and rest my back against this tree and pray. (As well as a zillion squats to try and get her to come-mamas you know what I'm saying) Nothing makes me happier or feel more alive than connecting with nature. Nice to see you again magical one 😍 A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Sep 18, 2017 at 7:26am PDT

Speculation about a potential Baby Tatum No. 2 was intensified when Dewan Tatum posted the above shot to Instagram. “I would come hike here every day while pregnant with Everly and rest my back against this tree and pray. (As well as a zillion squats to try and get her to come-mamas you know what I’m saying),” she captioned a shot of a tree at Hampstead Heath in London. “Nothing makes me happier or feel more alive than connecting with nature. Nice to see you again magical one.” (Of course, the below post of her posing in lingerie on a London balcony might be a clue that she’s not keeping anything under wraps.)

How I imagine Posh Spice does tea time 🇬🇧😝 A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Sep 17, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

The World of Dance host joined Tatum at the London premiere of Kingsman: The Golden Circle Monday night, where she shut down the red carpet in a architectural tulle Zac Posen ball gown featuring hidden pockets on the sides. The actor, 37, looked pretty sharp himself in a navy blue Salvatore Ferragamo suit.

So are more kids on the horizon? The couple loves to talk about their happy family and healthy sex life, but Dewan Tatum did recently say she’s not quite ready to get to the “scheduling sex” phase of their relationship. “We are not sex schedulers – not yet! Give us a couple more years. Maybe with child number two,” she said in April.