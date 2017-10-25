Jenna Dewan Tatum Models Jennifer Lopez's Sexy $2,795 Boots Wearing Only a Bodysuit

Only @jlo can make a girl drop everything, put her favorite bodysuit on and take a spontaneous random picture in her closet using Kira Kira. I love these boots woman thank you! Jlo x Giuseppe (Also- yes my closet is a mess. It generally is🤷🏽‍♀️) A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Oct 24, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT

Jennifer Lopez is a fashion superhero. Her ultra-sexy style, confidence and risk-taker status has made her one to watch on and off the red carpet. And it’s also given her a legion of celebrity fans, including her World of Dance costar Jenna Dewan Tatum. So when JLo gifted Dewan Tatum a pair of hot new heels from her latest co-designed shoe collection with Giuseppe Zanotti, the actress had a total fangirl moment.

Dewan Tatum received a special package from Lopez featuring a sexy pair of $2,795 black suede and leather lace up over-the-knee boots featuring crystal embellishments on the stiletto heel, and the mom of 4-year-old Everly dropped everything she was doing and took a quick break from real life to post a sexy mirror selfie modeling the newest addition to her shoe collection.

Dewan Tatum switched out of her regular off-duty outfit and into a revealing sheer black lace bodysuit to match the boots and pose on the chair in her closet for her impromptu photo shoot.

“Only @jlo can make a girl drop everything, put her favorite bodysuit on and take a spontaneous random picture in her closet using Kira Kira. I love these boots woman thank you! Jlo x Giuseppe,” Dewan Tatum captioned her Instagram photo. “Also – yes my closet is a mess. It generally is.”

Dewan Tatum’s never been quiet about how captivated she gets just being in the presence of Lopez every time they’re working together on World of Dance.

“One of my main intentions of doing the show was I need to figure out how Jennifer is the Benjamin Button of the world,” Dewan Tatum previously said.

“She actually ages backwards and she looks amazing and in person she is that glowy and she is that beautiful,” she added. “If we get a second season that is my whole mission. I think she just really is, a good person, she takes care of herself and she seems to love life and I think you just see that through her skin.”

