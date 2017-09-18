If you didn’t get enough of the designer confections on the red carpet at Sunday’s Emmy Awards, look no further than the A-list turnout of celebrities who came out for the London premiere of Kingsman: The Golden Circle. The film’s star-studded cast, featuring Channing Tatum, Julianne Moore, Halle Berry and Jeff Bridges, kept the fabulous fashion going when they hit the carpet for the movie in some attention-grabbing ensembles.

Tatum looked dapper as ever in his suit and tie, but his wife Jenna Dewan Tatum really stole the show when the couple posed arm-in-arm at the premiere. The mom of four-year-old Everly looked like an ethereal princess in her architectural tulle Zac Posen ball gown featuring hidden pockets on the sides and 4.54-carats of diamond Chopard earrings.

Since landing in London for the premiere, Dewan Tatum’s been enjoying herself by posting a booty-revealing lingerie clad Instagram and visiting Hampstead Heath, which she said she hiked every day when she was pregnant with Everly.

“I would come hike here every day while pregnant with Everly and rest my back against this tree and pray. (As well as a zillion squats to try and get her to come-mamas you know what I’m saying) Nothing makes me happier or feel more alive than connecting with nature. Nice to see you again magical one,” she captioned an Instagram shot.

Like Jane Fonda, Michelle Pfeiffer, Judith Light and more women at the Emmys, the Kingman premiere featured plenty of actresses over 50 looking fabulous proving that age is just a number. Berry, who turned 51 last month, showed a lot of skin in a cheeky black tulle halter Elie Saab gown with a sheer skirt and floral appliqués.

Academy Award winner Julianne Moore, 56, dazzled in a silver tile embroidered gown Tom Ford gown featuring a cut-out shoulder detail and silver clutch by the designer. She completed the look with geometric drop earrings and a low, side-parted ponytail.

