Jenna Dewan Tatum Reveals Channing Convinced Her to Get a Lob: 'He's Wanted Me to Go Short for a Long Time'

If you’re looking for short hair inspiration, there’s a strong chance Jenna Dewan Tatum‘s lob is in your camera roll. The star made the decision to go short last year, and while she still has fun experimenting with extensions, she’s pretty committed to her lob. And so is her husband, Channing Tatum.

“He wanted me to go short for a really long time,” Dewan Tatum told PeopleStyle while promoting her new Danskin campaign at Project Vegas. “He’s the opposite of most men — most men like long hair, but he thought it would be a really good idea to go short. So he was excited. He was like, ‘You finally did it!'”

The 36-year-old star said her shorter hair is more conducive to her “lifestyle as a mom.”

“I still to this day haven’t actually done my hair, unless I have some sort of event or meeting,” she said. “I tell everyone who cuts my hair, ‘You need to cut it in a way that I can shower and go because I will not do myself, I don’t have time.’ So it just works. It’s a lot easier to manage and it’s much more free for me.”

Ballet pink on Valentine's Day…and everyday. @jennaldewan #DanskinDetermination 💕 A post shared by danskinapparel (@danskinapparel) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:39pm PST

Dewan Tatum also applies that effortless approach to her everyday style, settling one of the biggest debates of our time: Are leggings pants?

“I definitely think they are — I wear leggings out all the time,” the Danskin ambassador shares. “I wear then with boots or heels and usually style them with a chunky duster sweater and T-Shirt. I think that’s completely an outfit.”

A few of her favorite Danskin pieces include the La Vie high-waisted leggings ($32), as well as the French Terry wrap sweater (on sale for $24.50), which she loves to layer with a scarf and tennis shoes after hitting the gym.

What new skills are you working on this year? Tell us in the comments! #DanskinDetermination A post shared by danskinapparel (@danskinapparel) on Jan 24, 2017 at 10:27am PST

While shooting the Danskin campaign, Dewan Tatum was able to show off some of her impressive dance skills (she’ll be mentoring on Jennifer Lopez’s new show World of Dance later this year!).

“I got to freestyle dance and the photographer played music and let me go,” she shared of working on set with Danskin. “He just took photos and caught incredible moments. Very rarely do you get to do that in a photo shoot. You normally are so posed. With this shoot it was like, ‘Go for it and we will capture the moments,’ and that was a blast.”

