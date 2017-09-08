Jenna Dewan Tatum enjoys wearing makeup, but if it were up to husband Channing Tatum she wouldn’t need any.

“He prefers [me] without makeup. Makes it easy on me,” the World of Dance host told PEOPLE about her partner of over eight years while celebrating Young Living Essential Oils’ “Scents of Self” during New York Fashion Week on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the couple’s 4-year-old daughter Everly may have a future in makeup.

“She did a contour. It was in the right spot. It was kind of amazing actually. She calls it freestyle,” the actress proudly said. “She goes, ‘Mommy let me freestyle,” and I said okay. She has a really strong sense of creativity and I foster that.”

Evie just might take over the beauty industry one day. Her finest work I dare say 😂 A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Sep 2, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

Though Everly is just playing with makeup at the moment, the mother of one admitted that Channing isn’t keen on letting their child wear makeup.

“I don’t think he’s anywhere near ready. He’ll see pictures and be like, ‘That girl is 14?!’ ” she said. “It’s mind blowing, you really almost can’t see it’s what’s happening.”

Along with introducing her to makeup, the Step Up alum is teaching Everly about beauty confidence.

“When it comes to beauty, I love beauty, my mom loved beauty. No one ever judged us for it,” Dewan Tatum shared. “We should just stop the shaming and the judging in general. Women who wear makeup say you should wear makeup. People who don’t wear makeup say you shouldn’t wear makeup. Just be you. So if she likes it great, if she doesn’t, fine.”