Once a dancer, always a dancer — just ask Jenna Dewan Tatum. The 36-year-old World of Dance host is the face of Danskin‘s latest campaign — and she’s opening up about the role, her love of dance, and what it was really like working with Jennifer Lopez.

“It is such a perfect collaboration for me because we really are embracing the fact that I have grown up as a dancer,” Dewan Tatum told PeopleStyle of her partnership with Danskin. “We choose a lot of different styles and the aesthetic and the creative direction are all knowing that I am going to be dancing this entire shoot and kind of playing around.”

Dewan Tatum said that the slogan, “Fit For Everything,” “means you can wear your Danskin, you can dance anywhere, it is how I grew up. I grew up dancing around my house. In the kitchen, on my deck, in my bedroom like constantly dancing everywhere I went.”

And while Danskin is a dancer’s brand first and foremost, Dewan Tatum shares that the collection is “not just for the gym or the dance class. It’s kind of everywhere. It’s really how I live my life to be honest.”

But when she’s not running around town in her Danskin leggings, she turns to her longtime stylist Brad Goreski, who helped her craft all of her outfits on World of Dance.

“I would call him my style soulmate,” she said of the fashion pro. “He really helps me elevate, we collaborate really well cause we both are creative and we have ideas of looks and things that we want to embellish and bring out at different shoots. But he knows really well what looks good on me. We have such a fun time together and we really try to bring it to the next level and we just mesh very well.”

But fashion and dance aren’t the only aspects she focused on while filming the show. She also shared the spotlight with Jennifer Lopez, and was just as captivated by the star’s agelessness as the rest of us are.

“One of my main intentions of doing the show was I need to figure out how Jennifer is the Benjamin Button of the world,” Dewan Tatum joked. “She actually ages backwards and she looks amazing and in person she is that glowy and she is that beautiful,” she said of the judge of the show. “If we get a second season that is my whole mission. I think she just really is, a good person, she takes care of herself and she seems to love life and I think you just see that through her skin.”

