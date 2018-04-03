Jenna Dewan/Instagram

On Monday night, Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum revealed some personal news that rocked the Internet: after nearly 9 years of marriage, they’ve made the decision to “lovingly separate.” The couple shared their emotional statement with PEOPLE and posted it on Instagram, the same platform where they have celebrated many happy times: vacations, Lip Sync Battles and endless sweet snapshots. Tatum also served as Dewan’s loyal Instagram husband, photographing her everywhere from a London balcony (in lingerie!) to topless by a river on vacation. Below, we’ve rounded up a few of the many intimate snapshots they’ve shared.

Back in September, Dewan shared a “balcony series,” featuring two shots of herself wearing a sheer thong bodysuit and heels. In one shot, above, the star is captured sipping tea, while in the next, she’s glancing out over the balcony, with her bare butt as the focal point. Of course, Tatum, who was in London with his wife to promote his movie, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, was the one behind the lens. The actor told E! that yes, he was the master behind the photo. And she explained, “That was me being proud of doing 800,000 squats.”

Back in December, the two shared an island getaway to celebrate Dewan’s 37th birthday, and Tatum once again played photographer.

“Birthday Suit,” the star captioned one photo of her bathing-suit-clad vacation, with other shots of herself posing on the beach.

He also captured her topless by the lake during a secluded trip to Michigan in July to celebrate their 8th anniversary.

“So, we went on a wilderness camp with our daughter, which is in the middle of nowhere in Michigan,” she said on Live! With Kelly and Ryan of the trip. “And I can’t even tell you where it was because that’s part of the deal. If you tell anyone, you can never come back. There’s no address, there’s no Wi-Fi, there’s no service. There’s, like, one little internet cabin.”

And of course, Tatum shared some shots of his own on his personal account. One of which, when she was napping in bed naked.

In their joint statement, the former couple said they “will always be loving dedicated parents” to 4-year-old daughter Everly, and an insider confirms to PEOPLE that they worked hard to save their relationship.

“They really wanted to make their marriage work,” a source tells PEOPLE. “But neither of them are people who will stay in something that isn’t fully right.”

Tatum and Dewan, who have been separated for months, struggled with the idea of calling it quits.

“They fell out of love, and it was a tough realization to come to,” adds the source. “They are both just incredibly sad.”