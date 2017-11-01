What We’re Buying: YouTube Star Jenn McAllister’s Retro-Cut Crop Sets

Have you bought anything you loved lately? In the PeopleStyle offices, the answer to that question is usually “Yes.” (Just check out our shopping page for proof!) This week, we’re featuring super-cool YouTuber and star of the series Foursome on YouTube Red, Jenn McAllister.

Jenn McAllister, YouTube star: I’m loving two-piece outfits right now! They’re so great because of their versatility: You can wear both pieces together for a quick and super-cute look, or mix and match them with other items in your closet. Two-piece outfits are also so easy to dress up or down for any occasion, especially if you are loving the retro cut of a two-piece and want to transition it to outfits for fall. While filming my YouTube Red show Foursome, one of my favorite wardrobe items I wore was this Zara palm leaf two-piece — it gives off major tropical vibes, which was a perfect print for a beach setting. The high-waisted cut gives a classic, ’60s-inspired look, but the pattern, pop of color and modern styling give it an unexpected twist!

