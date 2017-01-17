Jemima Kirke Says She Cut Her Hair After a Fight with Now-Estranged Husband: ‘I Was Feeling Self-Destructive’

Just a few days after announcing that she’d be separating from her husband of seven years, Michael Mosberg, Jemima Kirke has revealed that he was the main reason behind her major haircut in late 2015, when she drastically went from hip-length locks to a blunt bob.

“I cut my hair because I felt like my hair was really one of the only things that made me feel pretty,” Kirke explains of the change in an intimate interview with Style Like U. “I felt like my hair was my go-to trick. I really believed for a while that without it I would be boring.”

Kirke continues to explain in the clip that it was also a rough patch in her relationship with Mosberg that led to the chop.

“I was having a terrible moment with my husband in our relationship, and I was extremely hurt by him and extremely angry at him, and so I was feeling self-destructive,” she expresses. “But for whatever reason I didn’t do anything self-destructive really, I just cut my hair.”

A few weeks after their fight, she decided to lose even more length, and this time she let her husband cut it.

“A couple weeks later, I said I wanted to go shorter and he said ‘I’ll do it’ and he cut it and it was really nice,” she shares. “It was kind of romantic. It’s nice to have someone you love cut your hair.”

Long hair. Don't care. Going for the mom-who-had-a-tough-year-who-doesn't-feel-like-brushing-her-fucking-hair look. pic.twitter.com/6DXZZDfLM3 — Jemima Kirke (@jemimakirke) October 21, 2015

The star told New York Magazine in 2014 that her long hair was something Mosberg celebrated with his tattoos. “He has lots [of tattoos] that are tributes to me. When he gets any girls tattooed on him, he’s always like, ‘Can you make their butt bigger, and can you make the hair long?’ ”

