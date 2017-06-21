Makeup vlogger Jeffree Star is known for causing controversy on social media with Twitter feuds versus ex-BFF Kat Von D, offensive comments and even with some products in his eponymous line getting delivered to fans with pieces of hair inside. But the beauty guru, who has been in the spotlight since his MySpace days as a musician nearly 10 years ago, is facing his most serious allegations yet.

Recently, a series of videos from 12 years ago resurfaced, showing Star, then 19, saying some offensive racist comments that had many of his fans (and haters) in an uproar. But instead of jumping to defend himself, which he’s done many times in the past, the YouTuber shared an emotional apology in a video that has already garnered more than two million views since it was posted on Tuesday.

“This video is something I feel like I owe to my entire audience,” Star begins, asking viewers to listen with an open mind. “Every time that I get into an online conflict or confrontation or some crazy feud, whether it is with my ex-best friend or a celebrity or other YouTubers, a lot of stuff from my past constantly gets dragged up.”

Star continued by getting brutally honest about how disgusted he feels about the hateful remarks he made in the past.

“Those videos were 12 years ago and I look at them and it just makes me sick to my stomach because I don’t know who that person was. In these videos I say some really disgusting, vile, nasty and embarrassing things,” he says. “The past can never be erased. It is always going to be there. The person who said those horrible, vile things, that person was depressed, that person was just angry at the world, that person felt like they were not accepted, that person was seeking attention. But does that make it okay? Absolutely not.”

The 31-year-old makeup mogul attributes his depression and anger to his rough upbringing and struggle being the only man he knew at the time wearing makeup publicly.

“I started wearing makeup in 10th grade. The world was not what it is today. 10 years ago, when I left the house people would spit on me, they would scream f—–t at me, they would scream freak and what did I do? I fought back with rage,” Star says. “I come from a family of chaos, alcoholism and abuse. When I discovered makeup, that was my happy place. I got to escape the horrible reality that was my life.”

Star goes on to say he wants young people to know that despite his horrible upbringing and the challenges he faced, he’s learned now it isn’t okay to fight back at haters the way he used to.

“I want to go on the record and let you know that is not okay. But sometimes that is how we handle things. We are human beings,” Star admits. “I am nowhere near perfect. The intent behind my words back then, it was not about race. Racism does not live inside of me. I said really horrible vicious things back to people to hurt them, to harm them, to shock them and to let them know, ‘You’re gonna call me something? I am gonna cut you back because you made me feel low.’ And that is not okay.”

