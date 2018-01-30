J.Crew Just Launched the Swimsuit Collection of Your Warm Weather Dreams

J.Crew lovers rejoice! Playa, a new fun and fresh swimsuit collection just launched at J.Crew and it’s everything that you need to get out of whatever winter rut you may find yourself currently in. The 20-piece collection is full of retro-inspired colorways, mix-and-match separates and sexy silhouettes guaranteed to make all of your summer dreams come true. Playa swimsuits embody the J.Crew aesthetic that we know and love but starting at just $24.50, the collection was designed with quality and affordability in mind. From striped scoopback one-pieces to colorful coral printed bikinis we now know where we’re shopping for all of our summer ’18 swimsuits.

Scroll down to shop 5 of our favorites and more available now at select J.Crew stores and JCrew.com.

Scoopback One-Piece

Buy It! Printed Newport Superscoopback One-Piece Swimsuit, $54.50; jcrew.com

Tie-Shoulder Bikini

Buy It! Nantucket Tie-Shoulder Bikini Top, $32.50 and Nantucket Cheeky Bikini Bottoms, $22.50; jcrew.com

Cross-Back One-Piece

Buy It! Montauk Cross-Back One-Piece Swimsuit, $49.50; jcrew.com

Colorful Coral Printed Bikini

Buy It! Printed Monterey Strappy Bikini Top, $26.50; jcrew.com

Striped One-Piece

Buy It! Printed Montauk Cross-Back One-Piece Swimsuit, $54.50; jcrew.com

Which new swimsuit styles are you loving from J.Crew’s Playa collection? Comment below and let us know!