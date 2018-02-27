J.Crew Just Launched Its First-Ever Intimates Collection and You're Going to Want Everything

You’re already wearing J.Crew from head to toe, and now the brand wants to bet you’re willing to wear J.Crew underneath everything too, with its launch of J.Crew Intimates. The line is not only so pretty you’ll want to Instagram it, but it’s also affordable and practical for every day wear. The launch comes after the departure of former creative director and president, Jenna Lyons, who spent 26 years as the unofficial face of the brand and – more recently -the launch of its lower-priced, millenial-aimed swimwear line, Playa.

The dainty lingerie collection is priced from $12.50-$36 and includes four different styles of bras ranging in sizes 32A-36D (French bralette, underwire bralette, underwire balconette bra and plunge v-neck bralette) and four styles of bottoms ranging in sizes XS-XL (thong, bikini, cheeky bikini and hipster). The collection is easily mix-and-matchable and includes five various fabrics like point d’esprit (a dotted mesh), microfiber and plush cotton in a variety of fun prints and colors such as cherries and leopard print and sorbet shades of orange, yellow, pinks and purples.

Scroll down to see 4 of our favorite styles and shop the prettiest pieces from the new J.Crew Intimates collection.

Cherry Print French Bralette & Bikini

Buy It! French Bralette, $32 and Tiny Cherries Bikini, $14.50

Leopard Print Underwire Bralette & Bikini

Buy It! Leopard Print Underwire Bralette, $36 and Leopard Print Bikini, $14.50

Point D’Esprit Underwire Balconette Bra & Thong

Buy It! Underwire Balconette Bra, $36 and Point D’Esprit Thong, $12.50

Plunge V-Neck Bralette & Cheeky Bikini

Buy It! Plunge V Neck Bralette, $36 and Cheeky Bikini, $14.50

