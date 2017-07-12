Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor Wears a Male Romper to His 38th Birthday Celebrations

Male rompers blew up the internet back in May, and if you’ve been relieved to see your Twitter feed void of RompHim jokes recently, we’re sorry to say someone is trying to make the trend hot again. Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor sported a khaki onesie during his 38th birthday celebration weekend thanks to a very thoughtful gift from castmate Tom Sandoval.

Jax modeled the look in a post on Tom Schwartz’s Instagram, styled with a popped collar and a confident smirk. “You may of thought male romper’s [sic] 15 minutes were up…and you may have been right,” Schwartz wrote on Instagram. “But tonight, tonight they have been resuscitated. @mrjaxtaylor has given them new life thanks to @tomsandoval1 ‘s 🎁 to you.”

If you couldn’t get your hands on a romper from the Kickstarter brand that started it all, RompHim, you can get Jax’s style from Mr Turk for a mere $348.

To fans of the show, it should come as no surprise Sandoval was the mastermind behind the genius gift — he’s been keeping the group looking good season after season. He constantly supplies the Vanderpump guys with his spray tan know-how, helps them master dressing in drag and travels with so many extra accessories he’s always prepared for anything.

This year, Jax kept his birthday celebrations simple (which we rarely see on the show) at the “most obvious” place imaginable: Hooters.

Today's my birthday and I decided to have my birthday at the most obvious place ever with all my friends!! @westcoasthooters @hooters #pumprules @bravotv see all you guys tonight!! 🙌🏽😎🤡🦉 A post shared by Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) on Jul 11, 2017 at 12:12am PDT

He posed at the restaurant with girlfriend Brittany Cartwright (a former Hooters waitress) and continued the party at Skyzone, a trampoline park.

Happy Birthday @mrjaxtaylor 💝 love you to pieces honey 🍯😘 A post shared by Brittany Cartwright💋 (@brittany) on Jul 11, 2017 at 10:48pm PDT

Gosh I miss cheerleading 🙌🏼 #JaxsBirthday A post shared by Brittany Cartwright💋 (@brittany) on Jul 11, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT

In fact, Jax’s simple birthday plans are relatively low-key compared to some of his fellow castmates’ more elaborate adventures. We’d take trampolines and rompers over crowded RVs any day!

Do you think Jax pulled off the look? Share your thoughts in the comments below.