Jason Derulo may still be trying to find love while living his life in the spotlight, but the fashionable singer knows he’s looking for a girl with a good sense of style.

“You know what? I’m really into little black dresses,” the “Swalla” singer said on People Now when asked about what outfits he likes on a woman. “I’m just gonna put that out there.”

He added: “I think there’s a time and a place for everything. A woman should know how to clean it up really nicely and how to wear a nice dress, but also be able to put on some sweats and a pair of jeans and be able to rock it as well.”

Derulo even loves when a woman who is comfortable enough to dress up a pair of sweats. “Go to the movies and just have like the hoodie vibes. You might throw in some heels,” he said.

The 28-year-old star’s a bit of an expert in the fashion field. On top of always dressing in the best designer pieces (“I’m a consumer of high fashion,” he said), Derulo teamed up with designer Antonio Brown of streetwear-meets-luxury sneaker brand LVL XIII to launch its first clothing collection in August.

“It’s a mixture between high fashion, street and sexy. It’s like an upscale street,” Derulo told us. “With this line I wanted to accomplish something that was upscale but very, very different so that when you put it on you feel like an individual.”

