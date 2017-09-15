Model Jasmine Sanders on Changes in the Industry: 'The Beauty of the Future Is Diversity and Cultural Appreciation'

Jasmine Sanders, the model and social media star who goes by the name @goldenbarbie to her 2.6 million followers on Instagram, is becoming a bigger and bigger presence in the fashion and beauty worlds.

She just spent New York Fashion Week walking runways like Phillipp Plein and Jeremy Scott and attending parties like the Harper’s Bazzar Icons event, the Bulgari fragrance launch and the Pat McGrath Labs Mothership Ball. Plus, she has modeled for Reebok, Quay eyewear, Aldo and others.

And you’re about to see her a lot more—outside of Instagram. Her newest campaign is fronting the Ugg x Jeremy Scott collaboration, which includes eight styles the designer dreamed up that features a mix of jewel-encrusted slides, Swarovski crystal flame boots inspired by L.A.’s custom car culture, Ugg Life-stitched boots (seen on Sanders below) and more.

“The shoot went amazing,” she told PEOPLE of photographing the campaign (shown) in a desert north of Los Angeles in late July. “Surprisingly, it wasn’t too hot! The day went amazing. The whole crew kept the energy up and it didn’t even feel like work.”

Scott chose Sanders because she’s “is a modern beauty with an effervescent personality,” he tells PEOPLE of the star, whose mother is German and father is African-American. “She’s uniquely beautiful and represents the beauty of the future to me — multiracial and multicultural.”

Sanders said that description is “so sweet” and agrees: “The beauty of the future is definitely diversity and cultural appreciation.”

As for why Scott, a perpetually playful designer who is known for his theatrical designs for Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry, wanted to collaborate with a mainstream brand like Ugg, he says it helped bring his vision to a bigger audience.

“As a designer, it’s my greatest honor when people purchase and wear my designs, so in doing this collaboration, it helps me reach more people and be a part of more people’s lives,” Scott says, “and that’s my ultimate goal as a designer to be a part of people’s lives.”

The line ranges from $90 to $1,195 for the jewel-covered hand-stitched boots. Find the Ansley Jeweled Slippers, $595, and the Swarovski Crystal Flame Classic Short Boots, $995, at intermixonline.com.

