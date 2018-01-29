When it comes to his red carpet fashion sense, actor and singer Jared Leto isn’t afraid to dress outside the box. Whether he’s wearing a colorful sequined cape, floral embroidered jackets, flamboyant embroidered shirts or a rainbow poncho, the 46-year-old star continues to push the envelope every time we see him out. This past weekend, Leto proved that guys can pull off heels when he stepped out at the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year event in N.Y.C. rocking a pair himself.

Leto stepped out for the celebration wearing an all-white ensemble that featured a long trench coat, a low cut chest-revealing shirt and slouchy pants. But what instantly caught our eye was the star’s choice of footwear for the evening: a pair of white ankle boots with a small heel to give Leto a few extra inches of height.

The entire ensemble came straight off the runway from Helmut Lang’s Spring 2018 ready-to-wear collection, which was designed by Shayne Oliver, who’s become known in the industry for creating genderless collections.

“Design-wise, I don’t have any boundaries when it comes to gender,” Oliver previously told W magazine. “My friends wear bras — and they’re men. Menswear is not glamorous, and womenswear is, so why not mix the two together? When men wear my clothes, they say, ‘I can rock a dress and still feel handsome.’ Once you get that vibe going, the style just falls into place naturally.”

It isn’t a new phenomenon to see men sporting heeled shoes — Harry Styles wore a pair to promote Dunkirk, Kanye West tried the style on Easter and Jaden Smith wore heels to the Met Gala this past year.