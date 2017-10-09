It’s been quite the year for Janet Jackson, and the singer’s finishing as strong as she started with a knockout red carpet appearance to kick off her world tour.

The 51-year-old star gave birth to her first son Eissa Al Mana in January with billionaire husband Wissam Al Mana, then separated from Al Mana three months later. Jackson’s been going through what older brother Steven Randall “Randy” Jackson called a “painful” divorce and custody battle following the split, but looked better than ever at last night’s after party for her State Of The World Tour in L.A.

Jackson’s been showing off her insane post-baby body on stage during her tour in some sexy form-fitting outfits and kept the theme up on the red carpet. The “Nasty” singer took a cue from one of the KarJenners’ favorite trends, and sported a black sheer off-the-shoulder top with flowy bell sleeves, a chunky black belt and a leather maxi skirt.

She completed her incredible look with a super high and long Ariana Grande-like pony, a bold matte red lip and dramatic cat eye.

The new mom’s been working hard to get her pre-baby body back knowing she’d be hitting the road for her tour shortly after. And needless to say, it’s all paid off.

Jackson started working out again eight weeks after delivering Eissa, and would work out with her trainer Paulette Sybliss at least four days a week for 45 minutes to an hour — with a focus on weight-training, not cardio.

“When you work your muscles in that way, your body is going to continue to burn calories. You may burn some calories when you step on a treadmill, but the minute you stop your body stops; you’re not burning any more. So my goal was, every time she’s not with me, I need her body to be working,” Sybliss told PEOPLE.

“I remember her saying to me at one point, ‘This feels like my dance routine, because it’s intense, with quick rest, back to it, quick rest.’ And that’s how I structured my sessions, that’s what I wanted.”

Despite Jackson’s rocky divorce, the singer’s focusing on what’s most important: being a mom and loving every second of it.

“She’s doing all the baby talk to the baby and playing with him constantly — all that stuff,” brother Tito Jackson previously told us. “She’s great at being a mother. It’s really great. I guess it sort of makes her feel complete.”

What do you think about Janet’s look last night? Sound off in the comments below.