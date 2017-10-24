Janelle Monáe Stars in Gap's New Holiday Campaign: Get a Behind-the-Scenes Look!

While you’re still busy mapping out your Halloween costume, Janelle Monáe is here to get you into the holiday spirit.

The multi-hyphenate star is getting a head start on the celebrations this year as the face of Gap‘s new holiday campaign — and we’re giving you a behind-the-scenes look at her shoot.

Clad in her signature red lip, a red beret, white button-down shirt, plaid skirt and a fluffy jacket, Monáe fronts the video for the iconic brand. And because it simply wouldn’t be a true Gap Holiday moment without a catchy tune involved, she’s joined by a huge chorus — all of whom are decked in Gap’s signature holiday sweaters and sequined pieces — to sing a rendition of Freddie Scott’s “You Got What I Need.”

But for Monáe, the holiday season isn’t only about singing, giving gifts and spending time with family. It’s about finding inspiration and doing good — a concept which she discusses in an exclusive behind-the-scenes video.

The star says she appreciates the upcoming time of year “Because I love the unity. I always try to lead with doing things that are bigger than just Janelle Monáe and bigger than myself. How can I be a part of a community? How can I contribute? And so that’s why I love collaborating with people who are different from me. I think it’s about individuality meeting in this wide space and just painting it with so many different colors from people all over the world. I get a lot of inspiration when I have conversations around Christmas time and around the holidays.”

Adds Monáe: “Though we may be from different parts of the world, when we come together, we can create something magical.”

