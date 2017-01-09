Janelle Monáe isn’t one to play it safe when it comes to fashion and beauty. Which is why we weren’t surprised to see the Moonlight and Hidden Figures star step onto the Golden Globes red carpet Sunday night wearing a stand-out polka-dot and sequine dress, paired with a pearl-encrusted topknot. Watch the video above to hear how how her look came together.

The star stopped on the red carpet to tell PEOPLE all about her custom Armani Privé black sequin, wide neck bodysuit dress featuring a white gathered skirt of silk taffeta covered in a oversize polka dot paillettes. The mini evening skirt cascaded into a high-drama train.

“I’m just thankful to Giorgio Armani for doing this custom for me, we designed it and they really did make it come to life.”

For her glam, the COVERGIRL face went for shimmery bronze eye shadow and a nude lip.

“Tonight I wanted to give Janelle a soft kissable pinkish nude lip… I exfoliated her lips with a quick mix of lemon juice and sugar and applied COVERGIRL Oh Sugar! Lip Balm in Taffy and dabbed COVERGIRL Colorlicious in Delicious to center of her lips for a perfect pout,” her makeup artist, Jessica Smalls, explains.

And as for her hair, she sported a high top-knot hairstyle, which was strewn with tiny pearl accents all over, along with a jeweled accessory at the back of her bun.

