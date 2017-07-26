It might feel like a lot of celebs are off vacationing right now in their unbelievably cute bikinis, but before they hit the beach, a lot were busy lending their famous faces and talents to big-name fashion brands. Today Tiffany & Co. unveiled six new fall ads modeled by big-name stars, plus Jessica Chastain is coming off of her honeymoon high with a very impressive new gig and more designer collaborations that you need to know about. Read below to get up-to-date on all the latest news.

Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co. debuted its new fall 2017 advertising campaign called, “There’s Only One,” with six models who represent “power of individuality and self-expression.” So naturally, they tapped the most stylish set in Hollywood who use clothes in expressive, creative ways. Elle Fanning just took Cannes by storm, Janelle Monáe just won the CFDA’s Fashion Icon Award and Zoë Kravitz, was InStyle‘s Breakthrough Style Star in 2015 and has been a trend setter ever since.

The stylish stars are joined in the ads by the principal dancer for the Bolshoi Ballet and America Ballet Theater, David Hallberg, American supermodel and activist Cameron Russell and musician Annie Clark, a.k.a. St. Vincent.

The new campaign, photographed by Inez & Vinoodh, marks the first for the brand’s new chief artistic officer, Reed Krakoff, who brought back the iconic Tiffany & Co. keepsake — the stamped pendant — with an edgy new twist. “Tiffany has always stood for the ideals of creativity, passion and optimism,” Krakoff said in a statement. “These portraits epitomize individuality, embracing the natural beauty and unique style of each talent.”

Jessica Chastain for Ralph Lauren

Jessica Chastain is riding her honeymoon wave (she got married in Italy in June!) with a very exciting new project, being the face of Ralph Lauren Fragrances’ new scent, Woman. The fragrance is meant to represent the duality of women today, who are fearless, feminine, strong and expressive, all while being both powerful and graceful. It fuses a mix of tuberose and rich, vibrant woods and has a bottle designed with curves and rose gold adornments to give its traditionally more masculine flask a more feminine look.

“For me, Woman captures the very essence of modern femininity,” said Ralph Lauren in the press release. The scent will be available in August at Macy’s, Macys.com and RalphLauren.com.

Nastia Liukin for Iconery

Five-time Olympic medalist Nastia Liukin is merging her love of fashion (she has a lifestyle blog!) with her new gig collaborating with jewelry brand, Iconery. She helped design three ionic pieces essential every woman’s jewelry box — a choker, a lariat and a pair of stud earrings — as part of her star-print-theme collab.

“I designed this collection around stars because explorers in the early days would use the night sky for navigation,” Liukin explained in the press release. “If they kept their course and followed the stars, they’d reach their destination. I put stars on my vision board as a reminder to stay focused on my goals, despite any disappointments or failures. Even now after the Olympics, I still use stars as a guide, knowing I’ll get there one way or another.”

You can pick up the pieces on Iconery.com (which range from $85-250) on Thursday, July 27.

Atelier Swarovski

And finally, Atelier Swarovski is celebrating its 10 year anniversary by relaunching its iconic Christopher Kane collection and debuting new collabs with fashion designers such as Jason Wu, footwear designer Paul Andrew and fashion icon Iris Apfel.

“Atelier Swarovski was founded to create inspiring collaborations with emerging and established design talent which push the creative boundaries of Swarovski crystal,” said founder Nadja Swarovski in a press release. “We are excited to celebrate the brand’s enduring success over the past decade working with some of today’s leading creative minds, who so brilliantly understand the art of bringing our crystal to life. These cutting-edge anniversary collections celebrate the craftsmanship, innovation and sustainability at the heart of Swarovski’s 120-year legacy.”

Kane will release a five-piece collection consisting of best-selling pieces from his past collab and a new bracelet style, Wu is creating a 15-piece collection of necklaces, bracelets, rings, earrings and crystallized clutch, Andrew is working with clear faceted crystal encased in lacquer frames, while Apfel’s line is aptly named “Just Iris” and features quirky statement pieces that match her personal style.

