Jane Seymour Poses for Playboy at 67: 'I Feel Much Sexier Now Than I Ever Did When I Was Younger'

Jane Seymour is back in Playboy, 45 years after appearing in her first pictorial for the magazine. And the 67-year-old actress said she feels sexier than ever.

Seymour, who currently stars in Pop TV’s Let’s Get Physical, opened up to the publication about her confidence in a new interview published Thursday.

“I feel much sexier now than I ever did when I was younger,” she said, recalling her first Playboy pictorial in 1973 — the same year she played a Bond girl opposite Roger Moore in Live and Let Die. “Then, I was like, ‘Oh gosh, I’m supposed to be sexy. What is that?!’ ”

Aaron Feaver

“There’s an enormous freedom in having lived as long as I have. Like my father used to say, I’m comfortable in my own skin,” she added to Playboy. “I’m not trying to prove anything to anyone. When you’re younger, it’s all about ‘look at me.’ I’m not trying to get anyone to look at me.”

People are looking at her, though — including thirtysomething men, who she told the outlet hit on her from time to time. “I say, ‘Oh, darn, in another life,’ ” she joked. “I find that very flattering. I mean, usually you’re invisible by this age!”

According to the star, her aging process has been all natural.

“I haven’t done any surgeries or injections or anything. I haven’t done any of it,” she said. “So I still look like ‘me.’ Everyday I’m kind of tempted, but then I look at people I know and I don’t [recognize] them. I’m authentically being me. That’s important to me.”

Aaron Feaver

Also in the chat, Seymour opened up about her 50-year career, which — as she first revealed in November — nearly ended early after a powerful producer allegedly threatened her when she refused his advances during her first screen test in Hollywood.

“People say, ‘You’re like a phoenix.’ No, I just had a strong role model in my mother,” Seymour said. “Everyone will have challenges. Your natural instinct is to close up your heart and let it eat you up. Do something to help someone else. It will heal you. You’ll be like a magnet when you do that. Light to firefly.”

Thursday’s pictorial is the third time the Dr. Queen Medicine Woman alum has appeared in Playboy (she also had a spread in the January 1987 issue).

“I’m THRILLED to finally share this with you!” she wrote on Instagram about the piece.