Jane Fonda, 79, Goes Unretouched on the Cover of Town & Country

Earlier this year Helen Mirren, 72, appeared on the cover of Allure and pioneered a new way of embracing her age by urging people to stop using the term “anti-aging.” And now, Jane Fonda, is making an equally powerful statement by appearing on the cover of Town & Country completely unretouched.

The 79-year-old went all-natural for the November issue appearing on the black-and-white cover wearing a collared shirt, oversize earrings and a chainlink necklace.

Fonda has been a L’Oréal spokesperson since her first campaign in 2014 and just walked in the brand’s Paris show (alongside Mirren!). She’s been open and honest about plastic surgery procedures she’s had done in the past, but was “shocked” when asked about it during an interview on Megyn Kelly Today in September.

RELATED PHOTOS: Jane Fonda’s Cannes Looks Through the Years

Kelly asked why Fonda has said she wasn’t “proud to admit” that she’s had work done, which caught Fonda off guard. “We really want to talk about that right now?”

Kelly responded: “Well one of the things people think when they look at you is how amazing you look.”

Fonda ignored the initial question by saying, “Good attitude, good posture, take care of myself — but let me tell you why I love this movie, Our Souls at Night, rather than plastic surgery.”

“Given the fact that we don’t have a lot of time and [Robert Redford] is right here, it’s a weird thing to bring up – whether I’ve had plastic surgery or not. I have and I’ve talked about it,” she told ET Canada hours afterward. “Seemed like the wrong time and place to ask that question.”

During her interview with Town & Country the star was a bit preoccupied with news about Donald Trump, and didn’t see the need to talk extensively about her busy acting career (she stars in Grace & Frankie, the new film Our Souls at Night and is currently shooing Book Club with Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen, and Candice Bergen). “Who gives a rat’s a—?” she said about her latest career resurgence. “Oh, I’m sorry. It’s just that, with everything going on in the world, our country, it’s really hard to talk about myself or entertainment right now.”

The interview took place amid the news that Trump said North Korea “will be met with fire and fury.”

“I’m almost 80, and so to say that I’ve never experienced this kind of nightmare before in my life is saying something,” she remarked adding, “I became an activist in 1970,” she says. “And if I can give any advice it’s this: We mustn’t normalize this presidency.”

What Red Carpet Outfit Does Style Icon Jane Fonda Look Back on and Cringe?

The conversation turns to her 2005 memoir My Life So Far where she elaborated on her idea of what “being perfect” means. “Perfect?” she says. “It doesn’t exist. What matters is that you’re whole. I felt so much of my life that I was two people. There was this person everyone saw, and there was another person who lived outside of me, alongside me, who had been delegated all of the imperfect stuff. To become whole, you reach around and pull all those shadows in and they join your light—you put it all together inside your skin. And you accept that, yes, I’m flawed, but my intentions are good, and I will never be perfect, but I will continue to evolve toward that.”

With her sound advice and unretouched photos, she’s championing a positive message on every level.

What do you think of Fonda’s unretouched cover?