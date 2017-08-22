Jane Fonda Is a Redhead As She Ditches Her Blonde Locks For New Movie

Jane Fonda is changing up her look for a new role.

The 79-year-old actress shared a group photo of herself with costars Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen from the set of their upcoming movie, Book Club, on Monday. While the ladies were busy looking at the solar eclipse for their candid moment, all eyes were on Fonda’s hair color.

Fonda has ditched her lighter locks for a fiery hue to play a character who reads 50 Shades of Grey with her three lifelong friends for their monthly book club and have their lives forever changed.

Watching eclipse on set of BOOK CLUB. Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen and I are rapt. Candice Bergen could care less #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/DUTKs61Ndd — Jane Seymour Fonda (@Janefonda) August 21, 2017

Eclipse viewing on Book Club. Keaton, Fonda, Bergen, Steenburgen. A post shared by Candice 🐪 (@bergenbags) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

Earlier this month, Fonda was spotted in Hollywood, California sporting a red ‘do.

It’s no secret the star has long been a bit of a fashion plate. The icon is a testament to the fact that being 79 is truly just a number and “dressing your age” shouldn’t mean missing out on fun, new trends just because you think they’re intended for girls 60 years your junior.

In fact, Fonda has made a habit out of regularly showing up on red carpets and events wearing all of the latest in must-have designer wares and even her accessory game is perfectly on point.

What do you think of Jane Fonda’s red hair? Sound off below!