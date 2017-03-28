Proof Jane Fonda, 79, Is Wearing Every Trend Better Than Your Favorite It Girl

It’s no secret Jane Fonda has long been a bit of a fashion plate. The actress is testament to the fact that being 79 is truly just a number and “dressing your age” shouldn’t mean missing out on fun, new trends just because you think they’re intended for girls 60 years your junior. In fact, Fonda has made a habit out of regularly showing up on red carpets and events wearing all of the latest in must-have designer wares and putting all these young ‘It Girls‘ to shame.

On Monday, the Grace and Frankie star attended a taping of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert wearing a simple black belted top with a pair of wide leg, burnt sienna colored pants in the hottest print of the moment, snakeskin. And she isn’t the only star falling in love with this look, earlier this month, Kendall Jenner was also spotted wearing a pair of skin-tight, thigh-high Balmain python boots in almost the exact shame shade.

And while Gigi Hadid had the audience at the American Music Awards buzzing over her custom-made, fully crystallized Versace jumpsuit, complete with coordinated bikini, Jane Fonda actually did it first. The actress wore her own take on a semi-sheer bedazzled Zuhair Murad Couture one-piece ensemble in 2015 to the Oscar’s Vanity Fair after party, giving the supermodel a run for her crystal-encrusted money.

From Coinage: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

RELATED PHOTOS: Jane Fonda Celebrates 79th Birthday Supporting Standing Rock with Lily Tomlin and Frances Fisher

Fishnets worn under jeans or as a top sans brassiere are two styles that are currently pretty much synonymous with the KarJenner family. But it turns out, long before Kim or Bella instagrammed their Parisian Fashion Week vibes, Fonda had already tested out the look at the Hollywood Film Awards in 2015, adding a hint of midriff and a whole lot of ruffles in her Balmain design.

Even her accessory game is perfectly on point, taking a style cue from a record-breaking pop star and Hollywood’s number one momager in this fringed gold Balmain choker.

And while we hate to ever compare anyone to Beyoncé, especially given her bey-hive’s tendency to swarm…

Even the most committed of fans has to admit these two floral pantsuits bear a striking resemblance. Though Fonda may have met her trendsetting match in Bey, the actress still managed to wear her flower-strewn matching set a full month before Queen B stepped out in one of her own.

And though it seemed we had reached peak meta merch when Rihanna wore a t-shirt featuring a picture of herself wearing a t-shirt endorsing Hillary Clinton, Fonda gave all new life to the trend by not only wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with her own mugshot, but selling a wide array of products featuring the same image. All we know is we’re with her, and her, and her, and her.

What do you think of Jane Fonda’s trendsetting looks? What style would you love to see her test out next? Sound off below!